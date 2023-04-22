Anthony Davis shines, Lakers take 2-1 series lead over Memphis

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business at home Saturday night when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series inside downtown LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

Ahead of tip-off, it was announced Memphis star Ja Morant was cleared to play. To the Purple and Gold, his return did not matter.

The Lakers were looking to send a message. Los Angeles went on a 6-0 run to start the game and by the end of the first quarter, the Lakers took a commanding 35-9 lead. The Grizzles seemingly woke up in the second quarter but were still down by 16 points at halftime.

Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell looked determined to have redemption games after facing heavy criticism following Game 2’s loss. As a whole, the Lakers were firing on all cylinders. Memphis fell short as they attempted to claw their way back in the final quarter.

LEBRON JAMES VS. DILLON BROOKS

On Wednesday, the two players exchanged words in the third quarter after LeBron James scored two straight baskets. Dillon Brooks said James called him "dumb" for picking up his fourth foul.

"I don’t care. He’s old. I was waiting for that," Brooks said. "I was expecting him to do that in game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have said that earlier on."

Videos surfaced on social media two days later after James abruptly ended a press conference when asked about Brooks’ trash-talking, clearly disinterested in discussing anything outside the game itself.

During Saturday’s game, the two once again had an altercation in the third quarter. James was down for a few minutes after he appeared to have taken a hit to the groin from Brooks. After game officials reviewed the play, Brooks was ejected.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Monday, April 24, Grizzlies at Lakers, 7 p.m. PT

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, Lakers at Grizzlies

Game 6: Friday, April 28, Grizzlies at Lakers*

Game 7: Sunday, April 30, Lakers at Grizzlies*

*=if necessary

