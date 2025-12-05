Suspect shot dead by deputies in Paramount; toddler at center of standoff unharmed

The Brief A man holding a toddler was shot dead by LA County deputies on Thursday night. The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue. No deputies were injured in the shooting.



A man who was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a standoff in Paramount has died, according to sheriff’s officials. The incident unfolded Thursday night after reports of a person with a gun. A toddler involved in the confrontation was not injured and is safe, investigators said.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue in Paramount for calls of a person with a gun. According to initial information from the scene, the suspect was reportedly on the porch of a home holding a firearm. Initial radio calls and witness accounts described the man holding a gun in one hand and his two-year-old son in the other, but those details have not been confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

The confrontation escalated into a deputy-involved shooting around 9:59 p.m. The suspect was struck by gunfire. No deputies were injured.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital around 10:07 p.m. Sheriff’s officials later confirmed the suspect was pronounced dead overnight.

Investigators said the child involved in the incident was not shot and is safe.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene as part of standard protocol for deputy-involved shooting investigations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity. It remains unclear what led to the confrontation, what prompted deputies to open fire, or whether the suspect made any statements before or during the standoff.

LASD has not confirmed witness accounts that the man was using the baby as a shield. Investigators also have not disclosed the relationship between the suspect and the child, but neighbors say the suspect is the boy's father.

The sheriff’s department said no additional information was available.