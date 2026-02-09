Nonprofit provides disaster relief for LA families: 'It's Bigger Than Us'

"It’s Bigger Than Us" started during the pandemic, but today, it’s become a lifeline for families affected by recent fires.

They now operate out of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, focused on disaster relief for families impacted by the Altadena and Pacific Palisades fires.

What we know:

"This is what it's about. In order to bridge gaps, you need bridge builders," said Tyrone Nance, Founder & COO, It’s Bigger Than Us.

Families impacted by the fires come to the location by appointment and meet with case managers who understand the trauma firsthand.

"We do cater to a few, like, walk-ins, but it’s appointment-based. So when you come in, you have to make sure your verifications are up to date. You meet with a case manager, you get a paper about what you can shop and how often you can come, and then you check out and you also get a gift card for $50, as well, on your way out. And that is through our brand-new partnership that we have with Westside Food Bank," Nance explained.

What's next:

On February 21st, It’s Bigger Than Us will host a community gathering — bringing together families impacted by both the Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires for listening sessions and next-steps planning.

In August, the organization will hold its seventh annual back-to-school festival, giving out more than 1,500 backpacks, with events planned in both South LA and on the Westside.

