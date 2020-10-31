LAFC's match vs. San Jose Earthquakes postponed due to COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Football Club's Sunday match against the San Jose Earthquakes has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The announcement comes as the match was originally scheduled in San Jose for Sunday, November 1. Earlier in the week, LAFC announced three players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The rest of the team tested negative, according to LAFC.

MLS is looking to see if the league can arrange a makeup date for the postponed match.