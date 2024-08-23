Mamba Day 2024: How to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s legacy in LA

Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to be celebrated beyond the world of sports.

The Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer inspired generations of athletes and many others with his "Mamba Mentality," which has helped people navigate through difficult times.

On Friday, Aug. 23, he would have celebrated his 46th birthday. Bryant has also been immortalized with Kobe Bryant Day (8/24 in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore), which was declared in Orange County, the area of Southern California he called home, and in the City of Los Angeles, where he became a superstar during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Below are some ways to celebrate Mr. Bryant for Mamba Day 2024.

Visit Kobe Bryant Murals

When words fail, art speaks.

Los Angeles is essentially painted in purple and gold in honor of Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, as artists have created beautiful work to channel their grief. There are hundreds of Kobe Bryant murals across Southern California and many of them also feature Gigi, who aspired to play in the WNBA.

See a map of mural locations below.

Celebrate Kobe Bryant at Dodger Stadium

As one of the most decorated athletes to play for an LA sports team, the 18-time NBA All-Star has been commemorated by multiple professional sports teams in the city. On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Dodgers will give away "Mamba" jerseys. The baseball jerseys have a snake-skin print with gold trim, with his jersey No. 8 in the front, and his second, No. 24, on the back.

The Dodgers will give out Kobe Bryant jerseys in celebrate of the NBA star's heavenly birthday weekend on Sunday, Aug. 25. (LA Dodgers)

Visit the Kobe Bryant statues outside the Crypto.com Arena

One of the first things you may notice outside the Crypto.com Arena is the shiny and tall Kobe Bryant statue that's larger than life, just as he was. The first Kobe Bryant statue was unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024, which honored Kobe and Gigi's basketball jersey numbers. The Lakers announced there would be three statues to honor Bryant and the second was unveiled on Aug. 2 (8/2/24), which also includes Gigi by his side.

Support the LA Sparks

Kobe Bryant was an advocate for women’s sports and during his final appearance at Staples Center, he wore a sweatshirt with the WNBA logo. The proud father of four daughters coached Gigi's basketball team. The team's coach, Gigi, some of her teammates and their parents, were on their way to what was then called the Mamba Academy on that tragic morning, on Jan. 26, 2020. Fans can keep Bryant's vision alive by supporting women's sports.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

While the LA Sparks are nearing the end of what has been a rebuilding season, their games often have plenty of fun moments and the team shows plenty of promise for what’s to come. Also, the games are quite entertaining with a wonderful DJ and a solid dance team.

The Sparks are currently on a road trip but return to downtown LA on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for a game against the New York Liberty.

Attend the Annual Mamba League Invitational

Watch the next generation of NBA and WNBA stars at the Annual Mamba League Invitational on Friday and Saturday at LA Live Peacock Place.