Trial of ex-husband charged in Simi Valley woman's murder to move forward

A Hawthorne man charged with the murder of his 25-year-old estranged wife from Simi Valley in 2022 will go on trial, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Officials said a two-day preliminary hearing yielded enough evidence against Zarbab Ali, 27, to proceed to trial, the DA's office said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ex-husband of slain Simi Valley mom charged with her murder

Ali faces multiple special allegations, including the use of a deadly weapon, murder for financial gain, and murder by lying in wait. He is also charged with unlawful mutilation, disinterment, or sexual contact with a human corpse.

The backstory:

Rachel Castillo, 25, was last seen on Nov. 10. Earlier that day, Castillo had dropped off her two children with her ex-husband. When her sister, who lives with her, arrived at their apartment on East Country Drive, she found a large amount of blood inside. Castillo's phone and keys were there, as well as her car in its usual spot.

Her body was found three days later in a remote area of the Antelope Valley. Ali was arrested at his parents' home in Victorville the same day.

Zarbab Ali / Ventura County District Attorney's Office

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing 25-year-old Simi Valley mother found dead in Antelope Valley; ex-husband arrested

Castillo was studying for a master’s degree in clinical psychology at Pepperdine University’s online program with plans to become a marriage and family therapist.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko described the murder as a "senseless and brutal killing that shocked our community" and emphasized the commitment to securing justice for Rachel Castillo and her loved ones.

Senior Deputy District Attorney David Russell stated, "Our office will present the full scope of evidence in pursuit of justice," expressing gratitude to the detectives, officers, and special agents involved in the case.

What's next:

Ali is scheduled to return to court for an information arraignment on April 23.