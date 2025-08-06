Rare Lakers memorabilia on display at Beverly Hills pop-up

Rejoice, Laker Nation!

A pop-up is giving fans the chance to take the ultimate selfie with some elite memorabilia. Heritage Auctions has turned its Beverly Hills showroom into an immersive tribute to the legacy and history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What we know:

Fans will get a chance to see rare memorabilia, including items highlighting Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more. This also includes player-worn jerseys and the actual lockers from downtown LA's Crypto.com Arena. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Lakers Youth Foundation.

The immersive display is free and open to the public from Aug. 5-7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Heritage Auctions is located at 9478 W. Olympic Blvd.

Auction features item signed by both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

What they're saying:

The collection also features the only dual-signed Logoman card in existence, signed by Bryant and his idol, Michael Jordan. The card could become the most expensive basketball card ever sold at auction.

"There’s only one of those cards that was signed by both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant," said Joe Orlando, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. "It is currently up at over $3.6 million, including the buyer’s premium on the auction, and we have about three weeks to go."

Another big-ticket item includes Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie card from 1961.

