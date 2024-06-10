Dan Hurley turns down Lakers’ $70M offer: report

Thanks, but no thanks.

After the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly made a compelling offer to Dan Hurley, their alleged top candidate opted to stay in Connecticut to coach the Huskies.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies cuts down the net after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo (Getty Images) Expand

ESPN reported Hurley met with Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss on Friday and that the team made a "compelling case." He then returned to the East Coast on Saturday and was expected to reach a decision on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Hurley declined a six-year deal worth $70 million. This would’ve made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

In comparison, Ty Lue signed a massive contract extension with the LA Clippers on a five-year deal for a reported $70 million and Mike Budenholzer signed an alleged five-year deal with the Phoenix Suns for roughly $50 million.

SUGGESTED: LA Clippers sign Ty Lue to 5-year contract extension worth a reported $70M

While Hurley was allegedly the Lakers' first choice, the front office has reportedly been interviewing other candidates, including JJ Reddick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: JJ Reddick, Sam Cassell emerge as possible top candidates as Lakers next head coach