LA Dodgers bring back Joe Kelly, acquire Lance Lynn from White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers added much-needed depth to their pitching staff ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, ESPN reported.

On Friday, the Dodgers reportedly acquired starter Lance Lynn and welcomed back reliever Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox.

It’s currently unknown what the Dodgers gave up in exchange for the two pitchers.

Lynn and Kelly make a combined $27.4 million.

The two are a welcome addition as ace Clayton Kershaw hasn't pitched since June 27 due to a shoulder injury and Dustin May is likely out for the remainder of the 2023 season, while there have been numerous injuries in the bullpen.

Kelly was a member of the 2020 World Series team.

The Dodgers also brought back fan-favorite Kiké Hernandez from Boston and added shortstop Amed Rosario from Cleveland to the roster this week.

