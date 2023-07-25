Dodgers bring back Kiké Hernández via trade with Red Sox

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back a fan favorite from the 2020 World Series-winning team.

The Dodgers are getting Kiké Hernández via a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

In exchange for Hernández, the Dodgers are sending two relief pitchers, Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernández, who has made a name for himself in MLB for his versatility as a super utilityman, played six of his nine-plus season in the big league with the Dodgers. In 2018, he made headlines for appearing at every position except catcher when he took the mound as pitcher for one of the regular-season games.

The Dodgers are hoping to see the old version of Hernández at the plate. Prior to the reported trade, Hernández struggled offensively for the Red Sox, batting .222 and slugged six home runs and 31 RBIs. Whereas during the Dodgers' NCLS and World Series runs in 2020, Hernandez went 6 for 23 (.260), slugged two home runs and four RBIs in those two series (12 total games).