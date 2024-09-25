Dodgers playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

It's almost time for playoff baseball!

As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for their 12th consecutive postseason appearance, the team announced that tickets for potential home games in the National League Division Series (NLDS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS) will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

With their current standing, the Dodgers could host the first two games of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 5 and 6, with a potentially decisive Game 5 scheduled for October 11. However, if the Dodgers enter the playoffs as the lower seed, they would instead host Games 3 and 4 on Oct. 8 and 9.

If the team advances beyond the NLDS, the NLCS will commence from Oct. 13, with the Dodgers hosting the games at the Chavez Ravine.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his solo home run with Mookie Betts #50. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In addition, the Dodgers are also offering 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, which include priority access to all postseason matches, including any World Series games.

The Dodgers, with a rich legacy that includes seven World Series titles and 24 National League pennants since their inception in Brooklyn in 1890, continue to maintain a commitment to excellence. With a record-breaking cumulative fan attendance and a history of breaking barriers, the Dodgers hold a treasured spot in the hearts of baseball enthusiasts across the globe.

Click here for more information or to purchase postseason tickets.