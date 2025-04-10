Young boys, deputies honored for rescuing drowning toddler at Cerritos park

The Brief Five LA County deputies, a dispatcher and two young boys were honored Thursday for their quick-thinking efforts that helped save a toddler. A 3-year-old boy was rescued from the lake after accidently falling in. Two boys were fishing nearby and called 911 when they saw the child fall in.



The quick-thinking actions of two young boys helped save a child's life.

The backstory:

On Saturday, March 29, deputies from the Sheriff's Cerritos station received a call from two boys about a toddler possibly drowning in the lake at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos.

Deputies responded and found the 3-year-old toddler unresponsive in the lake. Bodycam footage shows the deputies performing CPR until the boy started breathing again.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital as a safety precaution.

FOX 11 learned that the father of the child was pushing another child in a stroller when the 3-year-old rode his bike out of sight and fell into the water. Luckily, two young boys were fishing and spotted the toddler and called authorities.

Heroes honored

What they're saying:

On Thursday, the City of Cerritos and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to honor the responding deputies and the two boys.

"We teach our kids that when they see someone in need of help, they should call 9-1-1. But in an emergency, when the time comes to dial those numbers and make yourself part of a scary situation, many bystanders might hesitate. Those brave boys did not. They made that leap and called for the help that a 3-year-old child so desperately needed. I join their families and communities in thanking and congratulating them," Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

"For the rest of that child’s life, their extraordinary actions at Don Knabe Park on that Saturday evening will have made everything possible. I am thankful for their service," Hahn added.

In total, five duties, a dispatcher, and the two boys were honored Thursday.

Officials say their swift response and life-saving efforts resulted in the child regaining a pulse and ultimately making a full recovery.