LA Clippers to sign Bradley Beal on two-year deal: reports

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly plan to sign a three-time NBA All-Star.

What we know:

Free agency season is in full swing as teams across the league continue to make moves ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The "Big Three" experiment of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal did not work in Phoenix, as the team missed the playoffs entirely. Durant has since signed with the Houston Rockets and on Tuesday, Beal reportedly agreed to a contract buyout and will sign with the Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11 million.

The reported move was expected after the Clips waived Jordan Miller last week after two seasons in LA and traded Norman Powell to Miami.

Clippers make other moves during free agency

Dig deeper:

The Clippers have made some notable moves during the offseason and are said to be in the running to welcome back guard Chris Paul, a crucial member of the beloved "Lob City" era.

Paul stated the next season would be his last as he wants to spend more time with his family.

The Clippers also signed 11-time All-Star James Harden to another season and welcomed Brook Lopez on a two-year deal.

