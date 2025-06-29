James Harden to stay with Clippers on 2-year/$81.5M deal: Report

The Brief James Harden and the Clippers have tentatively agreed on a 2-year, $81.5 million deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The new deal comes as "The Beard" is expected to turn down his current player option and instead elect to stay with the Clippers for up to two more seasons. Harden is coming off a successful regular season which ended him with an All-NBA selection.



Former NBA MVP James Harden is staying with Clipper Nation.

What we know:

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, "The Beard" is expected to turn down his player option and instead plans to sign a two-year, $81.5 million deal to keep him on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Charania added on his report that Harden's second year on his tentative new deal will have a player option and the contract will be partially guaranteed.

The tentative deal will ensure Harden, who turns 36 in August, will enter his third season with the Clippers for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Despite his age, Harden does not appear to have lost his superstar form as the Southern California native is coming off a regular season averaging 22.8 points per game and 8.7 assists – which was good enough for him to make All-NBA third team nod and his 11th All-Star nod.

Harden will suit up for his 17th season in the NBA this coming fall after winning league MVP in 2018. He will be joined by fellow Clipper stars Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell.