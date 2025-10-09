LA Clippers return to San Diego for preseason game

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading back to San Diego for their first preseason game on Thursday night.

They will face the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in San Diego County, giving fans a first look at what to expect going into the 2025-26 season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time.

The backstory:

Before becoming the LA Clippers, the team called San Diego home from 1978 to 1984.

In 2024, the Clippers’ G-League underwent a rebranding, and moved from Ontario to a brand-new arena in Oceanside, called the Frontwave Arena.

Clippers’ superstar, Kawhi Leonard, attended San Diego State before he was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The Southern California native, who grew up in Compton and the Inland Empire, calls Rancho Santa Fe home during the offseason.

What’s new for the Clippers?

What they're saying:

The Clippers made notable offseason moves. Clippers fan-favorite Chris Paul is back, and other offseason signings include the addition of John Collins, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"All of our additions help us. We’re versatile. We’ve got more depth so we can figure out who’s better guarding in what position, possession by possession or whatever game we’re in. So, the more talent we got, the more depth you got," said All-Star James Harden earlier this week.

All preseason games scheduled in California

What's next:

The Clippers will not be returning to Seattle or Hawaii this year. Instead, all preseason games be played in California.

Following Thursday’s game, the preseason schedule is listed as the following:

Sunday, Oct. 12: Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets at the Intuit Dome

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Clippers vs. Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

Friday, Oct. 17: Clippers vs. Golden State at Chase Center

The Clippers then begin their regular season on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 22 in Utah. Their home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.