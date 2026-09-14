Kawhi Leonard's trade to Toronto finalized after Clippers salary cap scandal: report

The Brief The blockbuster trade sending two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors has been finalized following the conclusion of an NBA investigation, according to ESPN. The trade had been paused while the NBA investigated the Los Angeles Clippers for illegal salary cap circumvention, which ultimately resulted in the Clippers being stripped of five first-round picks, owner Steve Ballmer receiving a $30 million fine, and front office suspensions. In exchange for Leonard, the Clippers receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, a pick swap, and two second-round draft picks.



The blockbuster trade sending NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors is now complete, ESPN reported Monday.

The move comes after the Los Angeles Clippers received harsh penalties from the NBA following an investigation into salary cap circumvention involving the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

What we know:

In late June, the Clippers and Raptors agreed to a deal that sends Leonard back to the city where he won his second NBA championship. In exchange, Los Angeles would receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, one pick swap, and two second-round picks.

However, the trade was placed on hold as the Raptors waited for the NBA to conclude its probe into the Clippers' salary cap violations. Toronto was unwilling to take on the trade until the league's investigation was finalized.

(Getty Images)

Following the nearly yearlong investigation, the NBA found the Clippers guilty and stripped the franchise of five first-round draft picks. In addition, team owner Steve Ballmer was fined $30 million, and Ballmer along with two front-office executives were handed suspensions.

Ballmer issued a lengthy and heartfelt statement on Sunday, saying he has "sincere regrets."

"This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.

We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract.

The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of."

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Dig deeper:

Leonard, a seven-time All-Star, is coming off a strong season where he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He has one year and $50 million remaining on his contract.

Leonard’s tenure with Los Angeles fell short of expectations, as the franchise failed to reach the NBA Finals during his time with the team.

He rejoins a Toronto roster featuring Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley in a competitive Eastern Conference that features the reigning champion New York Knicks, a LeBron James-led Philadelphia 76ers squad, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami.

What's next:

Preseason action for Toronto begins Oct. 3, while the Clippers open their preseason schedule Oct. 4.