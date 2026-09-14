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Stagecoach Festival 2027: Riley Green, Zach Top, Garth Brooks announced as headliners

By
FOX 11
Entertainment
Published September 14, 2026 11:39 AM PDT
Published September 14, 2026 11:39 AM PDT
article

Festivalgoers attend the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Organizers announced the headliners and full lineup for Stagecoach 2027 on Monday.
    • The three-day country music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 23 to April 25, 2027.
    • Festival passes go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. PST. 

INDIO, Calif. (KTTV) - The headliners and full roster for Stagecoach 2027, California’s Country Music Festival, were announced Monday.

What we know:

Each year, thousands of country music fans head to the Empire Polo Club in Indio to celebrate all things country.

The festival will run from April 23-25, 2027, and will be headlined by Riley Green, Zach Top, and Garth Brooks.

Other notable names on the roster include Shaboozey, Journey, Matchbox Twenty, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, and Florida Georgia Line.

What's next:

Passes go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Stagecoach Festival's official social media platforms. 

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