Stagecoach Festival 2027: Riley Green, Zach Top, Garth Brooks announced as headliners
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INDIO, Calif. (KTTV) - The headliners and full roster for Stagecoach 2027, California’s Country Music Festival, were announced Monday.
What we know:
Each year, thousands of country music fans head to the Empire Polo Club in Indio to celebrate all things country.
The festival will run from April 23-25, 2027, and will be headlined by Riley Green, Zach Top, and Garth Brooks.
Other notable names on the roster include Shaboozey, Journey, Matchbox Twenty, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, and Florida Georgia Line.
What's next:
Passes go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Stagecoach Festival's official social media platforms.