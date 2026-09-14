2026 Emmy Awards bring major street closures to downtown LA

The Brief Downtown Los Angeles commuters face major traffic delays and street closures Monday, Sept. 14, as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place at L.A. LIVE's Peacock Theater. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has closed key corridors around the venue. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony is led by top nominees "The Pitt" (25 nominations) and the final season of "Jacks" (24 nominations).



Commuters in downtown Los Angeles should plan for heavy traffic and detours Monday as the area hosts the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

What we know:

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. local time.

"The Pitt" dominates this year's nominations with 25, while the final season of "Jacks" scored 24 nods.

Local perspective:

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced the following road closures are in effect: