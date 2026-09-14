Expand / Collapse search

2026 Emmy Awards bring major street closures to downtown LA

By
FOX 11
Downtown LA
Published September 14, 2026 7:43 AM PDT
Published September 14, 2026 7:43 AM PDT
Road closures in DTLA amid Emmy Awards
Road closures in DTLA amid Emmy Awards

Road closures in DTLA amid Emmy Awards

Those commuting to and from downtown Los Angeles around the Peacock Theater should plan for detours. 

The Brief

    • Downtown Los Angeles commuters face major traffic delays and street closures Monday, Sept. 14, as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place at L.A. LIVE's Peacock Theater.
    • The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has closed key corridors around the venue.
    • Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony is led by top nominees "The Pitt" (25 nominations) and the final season of "Jacks" (24 nominations).

LOS ANGELES - Commuters in downtown Los Angeles should plan for heavy traffic and detours Monday as the area hosts the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

What we know:

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. local time.

"The Pitt" dominates this year's nominations with 25, while the final season of "Jacks" scored 24 nods.

Local perspective:

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced the following road closures are in effect:

  • Figueroa Street: Between Olympic Boulevard, Pico Boulevard, and Venice Boulevard
  • Pico Boulevard: From Union Avenue past Flower Street and Grand Avenue
  • L.A. LIVE Way and Georgia Street: Surrounding West Hall and Peacock Theater
Downtown LATraffic