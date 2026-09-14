2026 Emmy Awards bring major street closures to downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Commuters in downtown Los Angeles should plan for heavy traffic and detours Monday as the area hosts the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.
What we know:
Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. local time.
"The Pitt" dominates this year's nominations with 25, while the final season of "Jacks" scored 24 nods.
Local perspective:
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced the following road closures are in effect:
- Figueroa Street: Between Olympic Boulevard, Pico Boulevard, and Venice Boulevard
- Pico Boulevard: From Union Avenue past Flower Street and Grand Avenue
- L.A. LIVE Way and Georgia Street: Surrounding West Hall and Peacock Theater