Hurricane Hilary forces Dodgers, Angels to move Sunday games

Hurricane Hilary has forced the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels to move their weekend game schedules as California braces for the possible storms.

The tropical storm watch has forced the Dodgers to call off Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins in Los Angeles. Instead, the Dodgers and Marlins will play a doubleheader Saturday to wrap up the series. The first game will be played around noon PT and the second game will be played at 6:10 p.m. PT, both on Saturday, August 19.

The Halos will also avoid playing a game Sunday by pushing forward the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays to Saturday via a doubleheader, just like the Dodgers. The Angels will play Game 1 of the doubleheader at 1:07 p.m. PT and Game 2 – aka the series finale – will be played 6:07 p.m. PT, both on Saturday, August 19.

The announcement comes as Hilary, a category 4 hurricane, slowly moves up the Pacific. If Hilary makes landfall in California Sunday, it would mark the first tropical storm to hit the state since 1939.