Golden State Warriors capture NBA title No. 7 after beating Boston Celtics in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA champions.

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 to clinch the best-of-7 series 4-2, in addition to getting a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Thursday's historic victory marks the Dubs' seventh NBA title, fourth since 2015.

NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, finishing Game 6 with 34 points, seven assists and seven total rebounds. His teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green chipped in on the scoring side of things with 18, 15 and 12 points in Thursday's win, respectively.

Klay Thompson, who missed two-plus seasons due to Achilles injuries, capped off his comeback season by finishing Game 6 with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

"I'm on cloud 109 right now," Thompson told ESPN postgame after Thursday's win. "Holy cannoli, it's crazy."

As for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown finished the game with 34 points, 3 assists and 7 total rebounds. Brown's superstar teammate Jason Tatum finished Thursday's game with 13 points but struggled from the field, making only 6 of 18 total shots. Longtime NBA veteran Al Horford finished the game with 19 points and 14 total rebounds.

