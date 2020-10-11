Fan celebration of Lakers victory around Staples Center prompts police response

Several thousand happy Los Angeles Lakers fans streamed into downtown Los Angles outside Staples Center Sunday night to celebrate the team's 17th NBA championship, according to Los Angeles police and media reports from the scene.

The scene outside Staples Center, which was being monitored by the LAPD, was initially raucous but peaceful for the first half-hour or so.

However, some in the crowd began attacking the police cruisers and throwing projectiles.

The LAPD, dressed in riot gear, was likely to declare the celebration an unlawful assembly, according to media reports from the scene.

Before the scene began to turn ugly, people were seen dancing on Chick Hearn Court and Figueroa Street and setting off firecrackers. Cars were also seen doing donuts on the streets.

Thus far, no arrests have been made, LAPD Office Norma Vargas told City News Service, adding that the situation is likely to change as police try to empty out the streets.

At the request of the LAPD, the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert and blocked the northbound Pico Boulevard and Ninth Street off-ramps from the Harbor (110) Freeway, as well as the Pico Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway.

As of 9:45 p.m., police began aggressively acting to disperse the crowd from around Staples Center with mounted officers and riot gear.

