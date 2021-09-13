Donte Williams: What we know about USC's interim head football coach

article

USC has named Donte Williams the Trojans' interim head football coach Monday.

Williams' promotion will make him USC's first Black head football coach.

The announcement comes moments after USC fired Clay Helton. Helton's firing came just hours after the Trojans' humiliating 42-28 home loss to Stanford.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: USC fires head football coach Clay Helton

Williams, who graduated Culver City High School, was USC's associate head coach and cornerbacks coach before Monday's promotion. According to the USC athletic department webpage, the 39-year-old is considered one of the nation's top recruiters.

Below are Williams' previous stops before joining USC in 2020:

2007 – Los Angeles Harbor Junior College, cornerbacks coach

2008 – El Camino Junior College, cornerbacks coach

2009 – Mt. San Antonio Junior College, cornerbacks coach

2010 – Nevada, quality control/linebackers

2011-12: Washington, graduate assistant/cornerbacks and linebackers

2013-15: San Jose State, cornerbacks coach, secondary coach, recruiting coordinator

2016 – Arizona, cornerbacks coach

2017 – Nebraska, cornerbacks coach

2018-19: Oregon, cornerbacks coach

Over the course of his 14-plus years of coaching, the USC athletic department webpage credited Williams for playing a role in the development of the following NFL players: Bene Benwikere, Mike Harris, Desmond Trufant, Marcus Peters, Joshua Kalu, Akeem King, Dane Cruikshank, Chris Jones and Andre Chachere.

Following Monday's announcement, the Culver City Unified School District published a congratulatory tweet celebrating the coach's promotion:

USC enters Saturday, Sept. 18 showdown against Washington State with a 1-1 record.

