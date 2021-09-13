USC fires head football coach Clay Helton

article

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired Monday, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry" but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.

Bohn posted a full statement about the decision on Twitter.

The firing comes just days after the Trojans suffered a humiliating 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton leaves USC with a 46-24 record in eight seasons as Trojans head football coach.

It appears USC won't rush to hire a permanent replacement for Helton. Bohn said the Trojans athletic department will "actively and patiently pursue a coach who will deliver on the championship aspirations and expectations we all share for our football program."

According to USC's athletic page, cornerbacks coach/associate head coach Donte Williams will be the interim head coach.

USC will enter Saturday, September 18 showdown against Washington State with a 1-1 record.

