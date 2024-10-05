Dodgers take NLDS Game 1 vs. Padres, snap 6-game postseason losing streak

Take a deep breath, Dodger fans.

The Boys in Blue took Game 1 of the National League Division Series after beating the San Diego Padres 7-5.

With the win, the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped their 6-game postseason losing streak. The team's stretch of recent playoff struggles dated back to the 2022 NLDS as the Padres took the final three games to knock the Dodgers out of the playoffs. The following season, the Boys in Blue were immediately bounced in the NLDS after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in three games.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5. Final.

GAME 2: HOME, Sunday, Oct. 6, 5:03 p.m. PST

GAME 3: at San Diego, Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD

GAME 4: at San Diego, Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBD

GAME 5: HOME, Friday, Oct. 11, TBD

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the division series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the NLCS and – knock on wood – can also host games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the World Series, if they get that far.

The Padres punched their ticket to the NLDS after sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the wildcard round. San Diego got into the postseason after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 record.