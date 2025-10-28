Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recaps historic 18-inning thriller: ‘It’s something special’

Just before midnight, Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays concluded Monday night.

The game, which lasted 6 hours and 39 minutes, was one for the history books.

'A Sign of Perseverance'

What they're saying:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave his team plenty of praise during a post-game interview with FOX Sports.

"I didn't know, man. I mean, that could go down as one of the greatest games of all time," said Roberts. "It was ugly there for a while, but it's one of those things that I do believe that the two best teams in baseball are playing in this series, and the two toughest teams."

He said the game was a "sign of perseverance."

In a team filled with veterans and big names, Roberts referred to Freddie Freeman as the "glue guy."

"He is the glue of our ball club. I think every team needs a captain, a glue guy, a leader, a guy who does it the right way and everyone can follow suit."

Roberts on Ohtani: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like It'

Roberts also had plenty of praise for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

"I've never seen anything like it, certainly in the postseason. And this guy's going to be pitching later today. And that's what's crazy."

Praise for the pitchers

Roberts also credited the entire pitching staff for Monday night's win.

"There's been a lot of talk about our bullpen, they haven't been doing a good job, this, that and the other. But those guys stepped up. And even, shoot, Clayton Kershaw getting one of the biggest outs," Roberts said. "Those pitchers picked our hitters up tonight."

Roberts shared that Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who started in Game 2, was also willing to pitch if the game went longer than 18 innings.

"It took everybody on the active roster to win one baseball game, and it's something special," he said.

What we know:

Freddie Freeman, the MVP of last year's World Series, continues to show up in the big moments.

It was Freeman's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 18th that secured the win for the Boys in Blue. However, it wasn't just Freeman, as it took an all-hands-on-deck effort to get through it.

"It takes everybody to win a World Series," said the Dodgers' Max Muncy, after the game.

Shohei Ohtani, accustomed to a dual role as a batter and pitcher, had what amounted to a double game at the plate. He homered twice and doubled twice in the first four-extra-base-hit Series game since Frank Isbell in 1906.

Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen with the bases loaded in the 12th inning to Fun's "We Are Young," in what the 37-year-old left-hander thought was his first extra-innings outing at any level. Nathan Lukes fouled off Kershaw's second full-count pitch, a 91.9 mph offering that was his fastest since July 31, 2024, then grounded to second.

Kershaw had "51" written on his cap like other Dodgers relievers in a tribute to Alex Vesia, who is missing the Series because of what the team said was a "deeply personal family matter."

What's next:

Roberts confirmed Ohtani will start Game 4. "Shohei, cramps and all, he's pitching." Shane Bieber will take the mound for Toronto.

