Dodgers World Series bound for 2nd year in row after sweeping Brewers in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one step closer to a possible back-to-back World Series championship.

The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to complete the National League Championship Series sweep and punch a ticket to the World Series for the second year in a row.

With Friday's historic win, the Dodgers have captured the National League pennant for the fifth time since 2017, 26th in franchise history. The Boys in Blue await the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners-Toronto Blue Jays series.

GAME 4 RECAP

It was a historic performance from superstar Shohei Ohtani. The 3-time MVP pitched multiple shutout innings and smashed three home runs. Ohtani is now the 12th player in major league history to hit three homers in a playoff game. His three homers traveled a combined 1,342 feet.

SERIES RECAP

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Prior to the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Brewers locked in a spot in the NLCS after beating the Chicago Cubs, 3 games to 2, in the division series.

The Brew Crew won home field advantage after finishing the regular season with a 97-65 record, which was best in baseball in 2025.

What's next:

Los Angeles will have a week off before the World Series begins next Friday, either in Toronto or at Dodger Stadium against Seattle. The Mariners beat the Blue Jays 6-2 earlier Friday to take a 3-2 lead in the ALCS, which continues Sunday at Rogers Centre.