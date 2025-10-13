Dodgers hold off Brewers rally in NLCS Game 1; LA steals Milwaukee's home field advantage

The Brief Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in Game 1 of NLCS. Los Angeles is now three wins away from returning to the World Series, seven away from repeating as champions.



Stop us if you've heard this before – the Los Angeles Dodgers jump out to a lead, the starter helps the team hang onto the lead, but the bullpen makes the game interesting late.

Such was the case once again for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS, but the Boys in Blue hung on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

Blake Snell threw an eight-inning scoreless gem for Los Angeles – allowing just one hit against Milwaukee. However, things started to get a little hairy after Snell was done for the night after his Dodger teammate Roki Sasaki walked two batters and allowed a run in the ninth inning.

Dodger skipper Dave Roberts pulled Sasaki after 2/3 of an inning and brought in Blake Treinen to close the game. Despite walking a batter, Treinen managed to hold off the Brewers bats by getting the final out of the game.

With the win, the Boys in Blue are now in the driver's seat in the best-of-7 game series after taking home field advantage from the Brew Crew. Los Angeles is now three wins away from returning to the World Series, seven shy of repeating as champions.

Los Angeles hopes to take a commanding 2-0 best-of-7 series lead as both NL finalists return to American Family Field for Game 2 on Tuesday, October 14.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Approximate first pitch times listed in pacific time:

GAME 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 2: Dodgers at Brewers, Tuesday, October 14 at 5 p.m.

GAME 3: Brewers at Dodgers, Thursday, October 16 at 3 p.m.

GAME 4: Brewers at Dodgers, Friday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5*: Brewers at Dodgers, Saturday, October 18 at 5 p.m.

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Brewers, Monday, October 20, at 2 p.m.

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Brewers, Tuesday, October 21 at 5 p.m.

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Prior to the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Brewers locked in a spot in the NLCS after beating the Chicago Cubs, 3 games to 2, in the division series.

The Brew Crew won home field advantage after finishing with the regular season with a 97-65 record, which was best in baseball in 2025.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.