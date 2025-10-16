Dodgers beat Brewers in NLCS Game 3; LA 1 win away from repeat World Series trip

Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Thursday to take a 3-0 lead in their NL Championship Series.

Los Angeles moved within one win of becoming the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.

Game 4 is Friday. Only one Major League Baseball team has overcame a 3-0 postseason deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani tripled off Andy Ashby to start the bottom of the first and scored on Mookie Betts’ double to put the Dodgers ahead, but Jake Bauers tied the score with an RBI single in the second.

That was the only run allowed by Tyler Glasnow, who has combined with Ohtani, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give Dodgers starters a 1.54 postseason ERA during an 8-1 postseason spurt.

Misiorowski replaced Ashby with two on and one out in the first, and struck out Edman and Teoscar Hernández. The 23-year-old right-hander topped 100 mph with 17 pitches and struck out a Brewers postseason rookie record nine, but his fastball velocity dropped to 98-99 mph slightly in the sixth.

Will Smith singled with one out on an slider in the middle of the strike zone and Freddie Freeman walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Edman, who had struck out twice against Misiorowski, lined a low slider into center, and Smith scored for a 2-1 lead as Sal Frelick made a week throw.

Abner Uribe relieved and struck out Hernández, then made a wild pickoff throw past first as Freeman scored, the second straight game with an error by the Brewers closer.

Glasnow allowed three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight, leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd of 51,251.

Alex Vesia followed Glasnow and got two outs for his second win of the playoffs.

Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect ninth for his third save of the postseason, finishing a four-hitter. Dodgers relievers allowed one hit of 3 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee, which swept the Dodgers 6-0 during the regular season, has lost its last 10 postseason road games dating to 2018.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Approximate first pitch times listed in pacific time:

GAME 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 2: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 3: Dodgers 3, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 4: Brewers at Dodgers, Friday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5*: Brewers at Dodgers, Saturday, October 18 at 5 p.m.

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Brewers, Monday, October 20, at 2 p.m.

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Brewers, Tuesday, October 21 at 5 p.m.

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Prior to the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Brewers locked in a spot in the NLCS after beating the Chicago Cubs, 3 games to 2, in the division series.

The Brew Crew won home field advantage after finishing with the regular season with a 97-65 record, which was best in baseball in 2025.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.