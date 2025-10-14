Dodgers beat Brewers in Game 2 of NLCS; Returning to LA just needing 2 more wins

The Brief Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in Game 2 of the NLCS. Dodgers now extend series lead to 2-0, meaning the Boys in Blue just needs two more wins to return to the World Series. Los Angeles will host Games 3, 4 and 5.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are two wins away from returning to the World Series.

The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Dodger ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto silenced the Brew Crew's bats by throwing a complete game, the first pitcher to do so in the postseason in eight years.

With Tuesday's massive victory, not only did the Dodgers jump to a 2-0 best-of-7 game series lead, but the series shifts to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4 and 5, giving the Boys in Blue a chance to finish the NLCS at Dodger Stadium instead of possibly having to fly back to Milwaukee.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Approximate first pitch times listed in pacific time:

GAME 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 2: Dodgers 5, Brewers 1. Final

GAME 3: Brewers at Dodgers, Thursday, October 16 at 3 p.m.

GAME 4: Brewers at Dodgers, Friday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5*: Brewers at Dodgers, Saturday, October 18 at 5 p.m.

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Brewers, Monday, October 20, at 2 p.m.

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Brewers, Tuesday, October 21 at 5 p.m.

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLCS after beating the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Prior to the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Brewers locked in a spot in the NLCS after beating the Chicago Cubs, 3 games to 2, in the division series.

The Brew Crew won home field advantage after finishing with the regular season with a 97-65 record, which was best in baseball in 2025.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.