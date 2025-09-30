Dodgers beat Cincinnati Reds in NL Wild Card Series Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business to open their quest for a possible repeat World Series run.

The Boys in Blue beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 NL Wild Card series. Now, Los Angeles is just one win away from advancing to the Division Series.

The two teams run it back at Dodger Stadium for Game 2 on Wednesday, October 1 at 6:08 p.m. PT as the Boys in Blue get home-field advantage for the short series.

The winner of the short series plays the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 10, Reds 5. Final.

GAME 2: Reds at Dodgers. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 6:08 p.m. PT.

GAME 3*: Reds at Dodgers. Thursday, Oct. 2, 6:08 p.m. PT.

*= if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers landed home-field advantage in the wild card series after winning the NL West division. The team captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13 after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Reds punched their ticket to the postseason after securing the third and final spot of the National League wild card. Cincinnati secured the league's sixth seed after finishing the 2025 regular season with an 83-79 record.