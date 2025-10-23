Dodger fans rally at 3rd Street Promenade ahead of World Series Game 1

The Brief Dodger fans gathered at Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade for a pep rally ahead of the World Series against Toronto. Former Dodger players, including Adrian Gonzalez and Eric Karros, attended the event to energize fans. Fans expressed high hopes for another World Series win and shared their expectations for the team.



Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade was flooded with Dodger Blue Thursday as fans cheered on the defending World Series champions.

Fans have very high hopes for another World Series win, with fans of all ages hyping up the Boys in Blue.

"It's time for Dodger baseball," fans cheered.

The City of Santa Monica hosted the Dodger pep rally 24 hours before the first game of the World Series against Toronto.

"I'm glad they're going back to get another. I want another parade, parade number two," one fan told FOX 11.

Some of the youngest Dodger fans had some pretty high expectations for their hometown team.

"I want a sweep. I want to sweep them," said Dodger fan Asten Oh.

"I'm hoping that Shohei can get those three home runs again like he did the other game and get a grand slam like Freddie," said one Dodger fan.

"I am a little older, so what I would love is for Kersh to get the last out of the World Series and just ride off into that sunset. It would be just the perfect ending to a tremendous career," said Dodger fan Scott Oh.

For many Dodger fans, the best part of the night was getting to see and meet some of the greats, like former Dodger players Adrian Gonzalez, Steve Garvey, and Eric Karros.

"Excited to be out here, obviously, to get all the Dodger fans out, get them worked up, get them ready to go see if we can carry this momentum tomorrow night and get a few wins," said Karros.

The former Dodger players shared what it would mean to LA if the Dodgers were to win back-to-back World Series.

"Baseball is probably the toughest sport to repeat, so to be able to do that speaks volumes of the players, the coaches, the ownership, the fans, everybody that's always been there from day one," said Adrian Gonzalez.