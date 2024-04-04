Clippers vs. Nuggets preview: LA faces tough Western Conference matchup without Kawhi Leonard

The playoff picture is beginning to look grim for the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday, they face a challenging nationally-televised matchup against the Nikola Jokić-led Denver Nuggets who are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference standings with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kawhi Leonard, who had a strong case for MVP contention, was listed on the injury report with right knee soreness for the second game this week.

The unexpected update on Leonard occurred ahead of Tuesday’s game against Sacramento. ESPN reported the two-time NBA Finals MVP returned to LA early for treatment. The Kings were a team the Clippers had defeated twice earlier this season. Without Leonard, the Clippers lost 109-95.

Russell Westbrook had more points than anyone on the starting lineup with 20 points against Sacramento, while Paul Goerge had 18. Norman Powell, who started in Leonard’s place, had 17 points.

For longtime fans, Leonard's knee soreness seems like another stroke of bad luck – as the player is no stranger to injuries.

During the playoffs last year, Clipper Nation was stunned when Leonard had a right knee sprain ahead of Game 3 in the first round against Phoenix. Nearly a week later, and after elimination, it was revealed he suffered a torn meniscus on his right knee.

As fans may recall, the Clippers were already without Paul George during last year’s playoff run.

The Clippers have not had a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the playoffs since 2020 when they blew a 3-1 series lead against Denver in what became commonly known as the "NBA Bubble."

After going into the All-Star break as the hottest time in the league, they are now 11-11 since then. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 17-4 since the All-Star game.

While the Clippers face an uphill battle, anything is possible. The Clippers beat Denver 111-102 on Dec. 6. Granted, it was a rare off-night for Jokic, who went 9-32 from the floor.

Earlier this season, the Clippers made a blockbuster trade and acquired James Harden, the league’s 2017-18 MVP. However, in the last five games, he’s averaging 10 points, 8.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Of course, there’s hope the Clippers are exercising caution and Leonard could be back in full form just in time for the playoffs. In 137 playoff games, Leonard has averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com in downtown LA. The game airs on TNT.