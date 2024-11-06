Clipper fans greet Paul George with boos during Sixer star's homecoming game in LA

Fans of the Los Angeles Clippers made it known how they felt about Paul George’s departure to Philadelphia when he faced his former team for the first time at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Wednesday night.

Back in 2021, George stood next to his teammate Kawhi Leonard as the Clippers broke ground at their new arena during what was then known as the team’s 213 era. Up until late last season, there wasn’t much indication George would be playing elsewhere by the time the arena opened.

Steve Ballmer, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at the groundbreaking ceremony in Inglewood in Sept. 2021. (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

Over the summer, negotiations between George and the Clippers fell through, as well as some other possible trades like the one that would’ve sent him to Golden State. By July 1, the NBA world was stunned when he signed a maximum deal with the Sixers.

Ahead of Wednesday night's game, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue described his time working with George as "great."

"You have a two-way player like PG who does it on both ends. You know, basically [got] big shots for us to help us advance to...the conference finals. So, we have some great years with him," Lue said.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers scores on a three point attempt over Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome on November 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

George, who spent five seasons with the Clippers, was one of the faces of the franchise. However, fans didn't exactly express their gratitude during his homecoming and instead, he was booed by fans at the Wall throughout the game.

Wednesday’s game wasn’t all about "Podcast P," as both teams were eager for a win. The 76ers have only won one game so far this season as Joel Embiid has yet to play and George made his season debut Monday after being sidelined with an injury to start the season. Meanwhile, the Clippers finally won their first game at their new home Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers were up 94-75 with just under nine minutes left in the game.