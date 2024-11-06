Clippers vs. 76ers: Paul George makes highly anticipated return to LA with new team

The Brief The LA Clippers will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at the Intuit Dome. The game marks Paul George's big return to LA against his former team. George signed a massive contract with the Sixers over the summer.



On Wednesday evening, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George will face his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time.

Coincidentally, George stood next to Kawhi Leonard to break ground at the Intuit Dome during what was then known as the Clippers’ 213 era. At the time, George was one of the main faces of the franchise. That was back in 2021 and fast-forward to the present day, some fans would say he left Los Angeles on a sour note.

"Podcast P" hasn’t exactly done himself any favors talking about his five-season chapter with the Clippers, even going as far to joking about being on LA’s "B Team."

While few teams across the league can compete with the fandom of the LA Lakers, his comments can be viewed as another punch in the gut to diehard Clipper fans who have faced enough heartbreak through the years.

"I don’t know what the reception will be. I don’t know if it’ll be cheers or…I’ve never really heard them boo people," George said on this week’s episode of "Podcast P."

George missed the first five games of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury. In his season debut on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, Goerge had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 32 minutes. Ultimately, Philly lost 118-116.

In the podcast, George added he’s excited to see his former teammates Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Bones Hyland, as well as coaches Tyronn Lue and Brian Shaw, the training staff, namely Maggie Bryant, who is the Clippers President of Performance, Health and Wellness.

"The relationship runs deeper than us being teammates," George said about Kawhi Leonard.

Both teams enter Wednesday's game eager for a win.

Entering the game, the Sixers were 14th in the Eastern Conference, having won only a single game so far this season. Meanwhile, the Clippers finally got over their losing streak at their new arena and hope to keep that momentum going. As of now, they stand in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.