Clippers force Game 7 after beating Nuggets in return to Intuit Dome

The Los Angeles Clippers live to see another game after beating the Denver Nuggets 111-105 in Game 6.

With Thursday's win, the Clippers and Nuggets will play in a winner-take-all-Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The series returns to Ball Arena as the series finale tips off on Saturday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers all clinched spots in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The tiebreaker – and the No. 3 seed – ended up going to the Lakers after they won the Pacific Division.

The Nuggets landed home-court advantage – and the 4th seed – after Denver ended up having a better record against other teams in the west compared to the Clippers, who ended up getting the No. 5 seed.