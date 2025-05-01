Clippers force Game 7 after beating Nuggets in return to Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Clippers live to see another game after beating the Denver Nuggets 111-105 in Game 6.
With Thursday's win, the Clippers and Nuggets will play in a winner-take-all-Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The series returns to Ball Arena as the series finale tips off on Saturday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
SERIES AT A GLANCE
- GAME 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110
- GAME 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
- GAME 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
- GAME 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
- GAME 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
- GAME 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105
- GAME 7: Los Angeles at Denver. Saturday, May 3, 4:30 p.m. PT
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers all clinched spots in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The tiebreaker – and the No. 3 seed – ended up going to the Lakers after they won the Pacific Division.
The Nuggets landed home-court advantage – and the 4th seed – after Denver ended up having a better record against other teams in the west compared to the Clippers, who ended up getting the No. 5 seed.