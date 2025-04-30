Clippers face elimination game as playoff series moves back to Inglewood

The Brief The Clippers are down 3-2 in the first-round playoff series against the Nuggets. They now face a pivotal Game 6 on Thursday night after losing Game 5. Game 6 is set for 7 p.m. at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.



The Los Angeles Clippers face a pivotal Game 6 as the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets moves back to Inglewood on Thursday night.

James Harden falls short: ‘Everyone has to contribute’

What we know:

The Clippers have a healthy Kawhi Leonard for the first time in five years, but on Tuesday night, it wasn’t enough to overcome his teammates, Norman Powell, James Harden and role players, falling short on the offensive end on the road.

"I think Denver made their mind up that they’re going to try to take him out of the series after the first two or three games. They’re doing a good job, but I just have to do a better job of finding ways to get him open, to get him space. Probably more isos because they're blitzing him so much to try to get him to his spots," said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue about Harden's rough night.

Clippers’ big man Ivica Zubac, who is in the running as the league’s Most Improved Player, had 27 points while Kris Dunn also stepped up on both ends of the floor.

The Nuggets fed off the fiery performances from Jamal Murray, who could not be stopped, and Russell Westbrook, who scored 43 and 21 points, respectively.

"I don’t take the game for granted by any means. I’m just excited and obviously grateful to be able to get back on the floor," Westbrook said after the game.

(Getty Images)

The Clippers lost Game 5 at Denver’s Ball Arena 131-115.

"My teammates knocked down shots tonight, we just weren’t able to defend. You have to keep playing the same way. If we want to keep going, everyone has to contribute, which they are doing. Yeah, just keep playing the same game," said Leonard.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

The reality of a closing championship window

Why you should care:

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are in their final years in the league. Harden, an 11-time All-Star, was the league's MVP in 2018, while Leonard has been awarded the Finals MVP twice in his career – in 2014 in San Antonio and in 2019 with Toronto.

Both future Hall-of-Famers are Southern California natives and are determined to win a championship with their home team.

Crucial Game 6 in Inglewood

What's next:

The Clippers have been best at home all season long and marked their first-ever playoff game at the Intuit Dome with a blow-out win.

Now, they must capitalize on their home-court advantage as they face an elimination game.

With little time for rest, Game 6 of the Clippers-Nuggets playoff series is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

