'This is what Kawhi lives for': All eyes on the Clippers as playoff series moves to LA

The NBA playoffs are in full swing and the usual superstars continue to make headlines – Nikola Jokić, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Luka Dončić to name a few.

However, this postseason, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has re-introduced himself and reminded everyone why he is a two-time NBA Finals MVP.

On Monday night, Leonard was sensational in his 39-point performance, which marked his 15th 30-point playoff game for the Clippers.

The backstory:

Fans have been robbed of seeing a healthy Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs since 2020. Following the signings of Leonard and Paul George, the 2019–2020 Clippers, the first team of the "213 era," were favored to win it all.

However, it all changed in an unprecedented season that changed following the untimely and gut-wrenching death of Kobe Bryant.

Just weeks after Bryant’s death, the NBA held its 69th All-Star game. The game’s MVP award was renamed in honor of the legendary Laker and Leonard, often regarded as a man of few words, put his heart on the floor and honored his idol. He then became the first to win the newly named Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of Team LeBron is awarded the Kobe Bryant All Star Game MVP Award during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

"It means a lot to me," Leonard told TNT’s Ernie Johnson after winning the award. "I want to thank Kobe for everything he’s done for me. All the long talks and workouts. Thank you. This one’s for him."

After all professional sports were paused during the pandemic, the NBA eventually continued its season in the NBA bubble in Orlando. Despite a strong start to the season, the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets and the Lakers went on to win the championship.

The following season, the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. However, Leonard suffered a brutal injury in the semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Without Leonard, the Clippers fell to the Suns in six games in the West Finals in 2021.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season while rehabbing his knee. That year, the Clippers were eliminated during the play-in tournament.

He resumed playing the following season but missed some time during the regular season. Once again matched with the Phoenix Suns, he played in the first two games of the first-round playoff series before he became unavailable for Game 3. The Clippers then lost the series by five games.

Last season, health was not on Leonard’s side when his team needed him the most. Due to inflammation in his rehabbed knee, he missed the final eight games of the regular season and played in a single playoff game in the Clippers-Mavericks series. Leonard appeared to be a shell of himself, and the Clippers were eliminated in six games.

The Clippers moved into their new arena, the Intuit Dome, this season. Following Paul George’s departure and starting the season without Leonard, some had doubted the Clips could even make the play-in tournament.

While Leonard missed the first 34 games of the season, James Harden and Norman Powell stepped up in his absence. Overall, the Clippers went 24-21 in Leonard’s games missed.

Now, Leonard is back and fully healthy.

The Clippers began the postseason over the weekend in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

They narrowly lost the opening game 112-110. In Game 2, Leonard, often regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league, was dynamic. He was nearly perfect throughout all four quarters and finished with 39 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in 39 minutes played, and led the Clippers to a 105-102 victory.

‘This is what Kawhi lives for’

What they're saying:

(Getty Images)

"This is what Kawhi lives for," said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. "We know if we have a healthy Kawhi we can win any series. And that just shows tonight what he is capable of doing."

"It is great. Anybody in the business that is playing knows how hard it is to come back from injury or playing in the NBA. They understand what we all go through and what I went through. So, to see that from your peers feels great. I told several people before, thanks for helping me through stuff at times with injuries," said Leonard after Game 2’s victory.

"I’m just happy that I’m able to move and come out the game feeling well. That’s what I’m taking my pride on is being healthy. I’ve sat and watched these playoff games and series in the past two years, so me being able to be frontline out there just feels good for me no matter which way the game goes," Leonard added.

"His shot-making ability is elite. That aggressiveness that we need from him, no matter what is going on. He just got to his spot and raised up. So, big time player," said James Harden, Leonard's teammate and fellow future Hall-of-Famer.

"He was incredible," said Nuggets head coach David Adelman following Game 2. "He is an all-time player…we can do better than that, but to his credit, he was awesome tonight."

What's next:

While Leonard has been elite, the Clippers will need their role players to do better to advance to the second round.

The Clippers play their debut playoff game at the Intuit Dome for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Game 4 will also be played in Inglewood on Saturday night.

