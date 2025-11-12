Clippers' Bradley Beal out for the rest of the season

article

The Los Angeles Clippers can't seem to catch a break and on Wednesday, they announced a grim update about one of their stars.

What we know:

The Clippers, who are already having a nightmarish start to their season, revealed Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery.

The Clippers said Beal was diagnosed with a hip fracture and is expected to make a full recovery in 6–9 months.

Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star, was looking forward to a fresh start after his disastrous tenure with the Phoenix Suns. However, his time with his new team has been limited as he dealt with his hip injury.

Over the summer, Beal reached a contract buyout with Phoenix, and went on to sign a two-year deal with the Clippers for a reported $11 million.

PREVIOUS: LA Clippers to sign Bradley Beal on two-year deal

Offensively, the Clippers have struggled this season and have heavily relied on James Harden.

The team's other big star, Kawhi Leonard, remains sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

As of Wednesday, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the Western Conference with a 3-7 record.

What's next:

The Clips have a tough matchup on the road against Denver on Wednesday. The Nuggets notably eliminated the Clippers from the playoffs last season.