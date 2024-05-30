‘Clipped: Courtside Club’ exhibit gives exclusive look into Donald Sterling scandal

article

An all-star cast comprised of Laurence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver, and Ed O’Neill will star in FX’s "Clipped," which will tell the story of one of the most scandalous events in NBA history. The limited series based on ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast "The Sterling Affairs," will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning June 4.

In celebration of the highly anticipated show, FX will host an immersive exhibit called "Clipped: Courtside Club" that’s free and open to the public.

Visitors will be able to take a narrative journey that chronicles the downfall of Donald Sterling, including a photo op inspired by V. Stiviano’s visor and reproduced audio featuring snippets of the leaked tape of Sterling making racist remarks against African Americans. Following the scandal, Sterling was forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers and was given a lifetime ban from the NBA.

Data from Oct. 2023 indicated 70% of players in the league are Black.

While the Clippers aren’t the only NBA team without a championship, they are arguably the most cursed.

Watch the "Clipped" trailer below.

You can catch the exhibit on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at SRGN Studios at 3855 S. Hill St. in South LA.

In real life, LA’s less celebrated team looks forward to beginning a new chapter with owner Steve Ballmer, often regarded as one of the best owners in all of sports. Starting next season, the Clippers will move into Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

