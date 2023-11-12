Chargers fall on last-second field goal, lose to Lions 41-38

article

Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions prevailed in a 41-38 shootout over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers (4-5) tied it at 38-all with 3:34 remaining when Justin Herbert threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 38-yarder to Keenan Allen on fourth-and-1.

Goff responded by leading the Lions (7-2) on a nine-play, 53-yard drive, culminating in Patterson’s kick. The key play was Goff’s 6-yard completion to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on fourth-and-2 from the LA 26-yard line.

Goff, playing in SoFi Stadium for the second time since being traded by the Rams to the Lions in 2021, was 23 of 33.

David Montgomery had 116 yards on 12 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs added 77 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC North-leading Lions.

Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball against Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career-high 156 receiving yards on eight catches, including a 20-yard TD to put the Lions ahead 31-24 in the third quarter. He is the first Detroit receiver to have six 100-yard games in a seven-game span since Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Herbert completed 27 of 40 passes for 323 yards with the four TDs and an interception. Allen had 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including a 29-yard TD in the second quarter.

The teams traded field goals before a pair of 1-yard TD runs by Gibbs put the Lions up 17-3 midway through the second quarter. His first score was set up by a 35-yard scamper where he went off right end and then made a nice cut before being tackled at the Chargers 1-yard line.

The Chargers got within 24-17 on Austin Ekeler’s 2-yard carry with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. After forcing Detroit to punt on the opening series of the second half, Los Angeles tied it for the second time when Herbert threw a 18-yard bullet to Jalen Guyton.

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Kenneth Murray Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

After that, the game settled into a pattern of Detroit taking the lead and LA rallying to tie it.

Following St. Brown’s score, Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard reception on fourth-and-goal with 11:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Four minutes later, the Lions’ Brock Wright was wide open down the middle on a 25-yard TD reception.

The Lions host the Chicago Bears next Sunday, while the Chargers head to Green Bay to take on the Packers.