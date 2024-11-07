Lakers' Bronny James demoted to NBA's G-League

The Los Angeles Lakers have demoted rookie Bronny James Jr. to the G-League.

The move comes about two weeks after he and his dad, LeBron James Sr., made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in an NBA regular-season game. The news of the demotion should not serve as much of a surprise in the NBA circles as there were reports, as early as October 25, saying Bronny James Jr. was expected to be sent down to the South Bay Lakers, the Purple and Gold's G-League affiliate.

The move became official on Thursday, November 7.

In four games to start his NBA career, the younger James averaged less than 3.5 minutes a game with a single point per game, 0.5 assist per game and 0.3 rebound per game. The 2024 second-round draft pick turned 20 years old in October of this year, so he still has plenty of time to develop his game and possibly play his way back into NBA Lakers head coach JJ Redick's rotation at some point in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

