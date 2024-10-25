Bronny James to start playing in G League after Lakers’ 1st road trip of season: report

The Brief LeBron and Bronny James made history Tuesday when they became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. Bronny is expected to travel with the Lakers for their upcoming road trip. Notably, the road trip includes a game in Cleveland. Following the road trip, ESPN reported Bronny will split his time with the South Bay Lakers, the franchise's G League team.



New details have emerged about how the Los Angeles Lakers plan to navigate Bronny James’ rookie season.

Bronny and LeBron James made NBA history during the Lakers’ season opener Tuesday when they played together for roughly three minutes in the second quarter, becoming the first father-son duo to do so. Bronny went 0-2 from the floor and had one rebound.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Bronny is expected to travel with the Men in Purple and Gold for their upcoming road trip beginning Oct. 28. All eyes will be on the Lakers when they play in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 30 as the two could appear together in honor of LeBron’s Ohio roots, as well as his tenures with the Cavaliers.

From there, Bronny will split his time with the South Bay G League affiliate, sources told ESPN.

