OC extends candidate filing deadline for three primary offices

The Brief The candidate filing deadline for three Orange County offices has been extended from Friday to 5 p.m. this Wednesday. The extension applies to U.S. Congress (38th District) and State Assembly (68th and 72nd Districts) due to incumbents failing to file. New candidates can pick up and submit documents at the Registrar of Voters office in Santa Ana starting Monday morning.



The Orange County Registrar of Voters announced Saturday that the filing period for three specific seats in the June primary has been extended because no eligible incumbents met the original Friday deadline.

What we know:

The original filing deadline of March 6 has passed, but California law triggers an extension when an incumbent does not file for re-election.

This applies to the 38th Congressional District, the 68th Assembly District, and the 72nd Assembly District.

Because the incumbents missed the window, they are no longer eligible to appear on the June 2 ballot for these specific seats.

Timeline:

Friday, March 6: The original filing deadline passed at 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: Election officials officially announced the extension.

Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 11: Candidacy documents will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11: The final extended deadline closes at 5 p.m.

June 2: Primary Election Day.

What you can do:

Prospective candidates for these three offices must visit the Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana to obtain and file the necessary paperwork. Detailed filing requirements and manuals are available online at ocvote.gov/candidates.