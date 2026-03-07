Man dies after allegedly cutting off own genitalia in downtown LA

The Brief A man died in downtown Los Angeles from self-inflicted injuries involving the alleged mutilation of his own genitalia. LAPD officers and LAFD paramedics responded to the scene at Figueroa and Pico around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



This story contains graphic information. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.

A harrowing scene unfolded in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday as a man died after allegedly cutting off his own genitalia, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard.

That's when Los Angeles Police Department officers received a distress call reporting a man who was harming himself.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim had cut off his own genitalia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citizen app video showed a white privacy tent erected in the area during the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The motive is unknown. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the man was experiencing a mental health crisis or if he was under the influence of controlled substances at the time.

The specific tool or weapon used to perform the mutilation has not been publicly identified.