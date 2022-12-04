49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to undergo season ending surgery

article

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, will undergo season ending foot surgery. Garoppolo was carted off the field after suffering a foot injury on Sunday.

He was sacked on 3rd down during the first drive of the Niners game against the Miami Dolphins.

"Just hearing it is pretty crushing, we know what Jimmy has been through," Shanahan said.

Shanahan said he found out about the severity of the injury in the second quarter.

"You always hurt for guys with injuries," Shanahan said. "When it's the quarterback of your team it affects it more, it affects guys a little bit more."

Garoppolo took over the starting role in September when Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury.

Brock Purdy, the teams 3rd string quarterback ,who they selected with the last pick in the NFL draft, replaced Garoppolo.

Purdy led the 49ers to a 33-17 win. He threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The 49ers are in first place in the NFC West with an 8-4 record.

