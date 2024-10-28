Ysabel Jurado explains 'F-- the police' comment in leaked audio

Calls for candidate Ysabel Jurado to drop out of her race to unseat City Council District 14's Kevin De Leon are growing.

The LA Police Protective League organized protests, but Jurado isn't moved, nor is she apologizing.

She told FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna that in the days following the release of the audio, she has gone door to door to talk to constituents and claims she found plenty of support.

"Did you feel like it was meant to be a gotcha moment?" Susan asked.

"I mean, looking back, it was a CD 14 staffer, but for me, I've been focused on talking to youth, talking to students and meeting them exactly where they're at. That's why I was on this college campus."

She was asked multiple times if she regretted using the rap lyric.

Jurado confessed her father was disappointed in her, but she repeated her vision for public safety that would have the police focus on serious crimes and gang intervention.

"The safest cities invest in public schools, education, youth development, recreation and parks and libraries. You know, we've got to focus on funding those. We can't keep funding a budget that keeps prioritizing one department at the cost of all of these. I mean, if we look in this neighborhood, itself. Our Boyle Heights library has been closed even before the pandemic for four years, despite outcries from community members that this is a place that makes them safe," Jurado explained.

She is endorsed by three current council members who recently voted against pay raises for the LAPD.

"When we look at our budget, we spent what half of our emergency funds at the city, to the tune of $300 million. And, if we keep doing that, and paying out these LAPD liabilities, we're going to have to call a fiscal emergency."