Jurado speaks out after 'F-- the police' leaked audio fallout

The fallout continues for City Council candidate Ysabel Jurado after she was caught on tape saying "F-- the police" during an Oct. 17 college forum, with relatives of fallen Los Angeles Police Department officers expected to condemn her remarks during a news conference Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League says the family members will discuss the pain Jurado's comments caused them, demand an apology and urge her to withdraw from the Nov. 5 election against incumbent Kevin de León.

"Once I heard Ysabel Jurado say `F-the police' it brought back memories of the loss of my husband and so many other police officers," Maria Johnson, president of the LAPD Family Support Group, was quoted as saying in the LAPPL's announcement of the 11 a.m. news conference.

"To think that Ysabel Jurado wants to be a Los Angeles city council member with such hate in her heart is sad," Johnson continued. "For her to be in a position to decide how to keep neighborhoods safe is dangerous. She needs to apologize and withdraw from the race and think about her actions."

Johnson's statement and the planned news conference are the LAPPL's latest responses to Jurado's comment.

Last week the union, which represents the LAPD's rank-and-file, released a digital ad urging 14th District voters to not support Jurado and launched a website, JuradoPolicePlan.com, which they say is intended to expose her "attack on local police officers."

Douglas Emmett Management and the LAPPL spent $100,000 for the ad, according to the website.

Meanwhile, a group of 14th District residents organized an earlier news conference to also call on Jurado to apologize and drop out of the race.

During an Oct. 17 meeting with students at Cal State Los Angeles, a man who identified himself as a 14th District resident asked Jurado for her thoughts on police spending. Jurado responded with the "F-- the police" lyric from a 1988 protest song by the now-defunct Compton hip-hop group N.W.A.

"As someone who is myself pro-abolishment of police, where do you stand on that spectrum and what do you think about Kevin de León's discretionary fund spending on overtime for police," the student can be heard asking before Jurado's response: "What's the rap verse? `F--- the police,' that's how I see 'em."

Jurado later defended her comments, saying she quoted a lyric from a song that's been "part of a larger conversation on system[ic] injustice and police accountability for decades" and that she is committed to public safety.

De León called the comment "simply disrespectful."

Jurado, a tenant rights attorney, placed first in the March primary to represent a district that includes Boyle Heights, downtown Los Angeles and parts of Northeast Los Angeles.