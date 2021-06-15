Young girl and a man shot in South Los Angeles

article

A man and a little girl were both shot in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of South San Pedro Street and East 102nd Street around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two people shot, a Black adult male and a girl believed to be around 8 or 10 years old.

Both were taken to the hospital, with the man possibly in critical condition.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the shooting.