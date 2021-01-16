Wrestlemania moves from SoFi Stadium to Tampa due to coronavirus pandemic

article

The 2021 edition of WrestleMania will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, instead of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood because fans are not allowed to attend sports and entertainment events in California due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE announced Saturday.

WWE also announced Saturday the 2023 edition of the professional

wrestling and pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania 39, will be held at SoFi on April 2, 2023, as part of the announcement of the sites and dates of the 2021 and 2022 editions.

WWE announced Feb. 10 WrestleMania 37 would be held at SoFi Stadium on March 28, 2021, which would have been the first time the event was held in the Los Angeles area since 2005.

"The city of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host

WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year's event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come," Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said in a statement released by WWE.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Advertisement

The 2020 edition of WrestleMania had been scheduled to be held at

Raymond James Stadium but shifted to the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida, with no spectators present because of the pandemic.

WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium April 10-11, the first time the event has been held in Tampa. Ticket availability and safety protocols will be announced in the coming weeks.



WrestleMania was most recently held in Los Angeles, in 2005 at Staples

Center. It has been held at football stadiums each year since 2007 except

for 2020.

WrestleMania was held at the then-Arrowhead Pond (now Honda Center) in 1996 and 2000 and in 1991 at the since-demolished Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, one of three sites for WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.