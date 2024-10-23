Walking from Dodger Stadium to Chinatown in 25 minutes? LA Metro says it's possible

The Brief Los Angeles is bracing for the traffic that will come with the Dodgers being in the World Series. LA Metro suggested that fans can walk from Dodger Stadium to the Chinatown station, and that it can be done in 25 minutes. FOX 11's Chelsea Edwards put their suggested route to the test.



The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees begins Friday at Dodger Stadium. In what is expected to be a traffic nightmare getting in and out of the Chavez Ravine, the LA Metro caused quite a stir with their recommendation for fans.

"If you’re headed to Union Station and don’t want to wait, you can walk 1.2 miles downhill to A Line’s Chinatown Station – one stop from Union Station," Metro wrote in a social media caption, along with an aerial view of their proposed route.

The post bewildered fans.

SUGGESTED: 2024 World Series schedule released: Where to watch

"Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should," one fan said in response.

"Looks like a video game where you’re trying to stay alive," another fan added.

Damian Kevitt, the Executive Director for Streets Are For Everyone, said the route presents some challenges.

"There’s no sidewalk in some sections of it. You're walking on a road separated from the cars to a degree, but you're not. You're not on a sidewalk. And there are crossing points where you have a lot of vehicles are going to be turning left, right. And again, I'm concerned about the awareness of drivers," Kevitt explained.

FOX 11’s Chelsea Edwards put their suggested route to the test and made a handful of observations along the way.

Edwards noted a lack of lighting, lack of proper sidewalks and lack of crosswalks on some parts this walk. She noted that while the entire walk is downhill, it requires a lot of focus throughout, and anyone taking it has to pay attention to passing cars at all times. Also, none of it is wheelchair accessible.

Overall, she made it in 19 minutes.

"If you're physically up to doing this walk, do it. You're going to get out of Dodger Stadium way faster than the other vehicles," Kevitt said.